Congressional Hispanic Caucus urges Biden to nominate Lujan Grisham for HHS position

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – President-elect Joe Biden now has a letter from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus urging him to nominate New Mexico’s governor for the role of health and human services secretary. The letter is signed by all 32 members including the Hispanic Caucus chairman.

In it, the members note that Mexican Americans make up more than 60% of the U.S. Latino population. They say since Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is of Mexican-American descent, she could be crucial for the cabinet role.

Last week, KRQE News 13 spoke to the governor about taking the position if it was offered. She didn’t say not to it but said she is committed to being governor of New Mexico.

