Committee meets to vote on possible changes to pretrial detention procedures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A committee is deciding whether New Mexico’s pretrial detention procedures need to change on Tuesday.
In 2016, New Mexico voters approved a constitutional amendment that allows judges to release suspects before trial unless prosecutors can prove the suspect is a danger to the community. Prosecutors asked that the Supreme Court weigh in and make very clear what discretion judges have.
The committee, made up of representatives from all three branches of government, will look at the rules and report their recommendations to the state Supreme Court.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites