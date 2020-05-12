Committee meets to vote on possible changes to pretrial detention procedures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A committee is deciding whether New Mexico’s pretrial detention procedures need to change on Tuesday.

In 2016, New Mexico voters approved a constitutional amendment that allows judges to release suspects before trial unless prosecutors can prove the suspect is a danger to the community. Prosecutors asked that the Supreme Court weigh in and make very clear what discretion judges have.

The committee, made up of representatives from all three branches of government, will look at the rules and report their recommendations to the state Supreme Court.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources