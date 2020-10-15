Commissioners pass minimum wage increase in Bernalillo County

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is increasing its minimum wage rate. It’s increasing by 15 cents from $9.20 an hour to $9.35.

The wage increase affects employees who work within Bernalillo County outside of the city limits of Albuquerque. The increase starts on January 1.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss