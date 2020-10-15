Commissioners pass minimum wage increase in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is increasing its minimum wage rate. It’s increasing by 15 cents from $9.20 an hour to $9.35.
The wage increase affects employees who work within Bernalillo County outside of the city limits of Albuquerque. The increase starts on January 1.
