Commissioners pass minimum wage increase in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tens of thousands of New Mexicans have already cast their ballots across the state in what may already be shaping up to a general election with a record turnout. The latest data from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office indicate more than 71,000 ballots have already been cast in by voters in the state.

As of October 13, the Secretary of State says 71,056 ballots have been cast early through early in-person voting or via absentee ballot. KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez estimates this could be an election where turnout is comparable to 2008 numbers when more than 70% of New Mexicans cast ballots as Democrat Barack Obama faced Republican John McCain in the presidential election.