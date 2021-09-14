Colorado company to pay $950K for air quality violations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Colorado company will pay the state nearly a million dollars for polluting New Mexico’s air. The New Mexico Environment Department says DCP, one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States illegally emitted 3.8 million pounds of pollutants over two years in New Mexico. That included nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide.

The highest source of these illegal emissions was from the Eunice gas plant. Video of some of the releases was documented by the company Earthworks. Under the settlement, DCP must pay $950,000 and cease operation at the Eunice plant. DCP processes gas for companies like Chevron, Cimarex and Conoco Phillips.

