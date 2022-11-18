ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – After being announced as a finalist for the position of president at Northern New Mexico College, New Mexico’s outgoing Attorney General has secured the job. Hector Balderas was chosen as the college’s new president in a board meeting this week.

The two-term or eight year attorney general is slated to leave elected office at the start of the new year. The new position marks the first time Balderas has lead a higher education institution. Previously, Balderas worked as New Mexico’s State Auditor from 2007 to 2016, and served as a New Mexico House lawmaker from 2004 to 2006.

Northern New Mexico College is a smaller school with more than 1,000 students in two and four year programs as well as certificate programs. Describing itself online, Northern New Mexico College says it serves Española and “eight Native American communities, within one of the most underserved regions in the state.”

In a statement, Balderas said he is both inspired and honored by the selection. The college’s Board of Regents unanimously chose Balderas over two other candidates.

“I’m inspired that the community was involved in the selection process—they have hope

for change,” Balderas said. “I am honored that the regents, faculty and staff will partner with me as we take Northern New Mexico College into the future, building on student success and

institutional development.”

Balderas will be replaced in the state’s top prosecutorial office in January 2023 by incoming Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D.) Torrez will leave the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.