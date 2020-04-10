CNN analysis: Gov. Lujan Grisham ranks in top 10 candidates to be Biden’s running mate

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As Joe Biden is now the de facto 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, a new analysis of his potential running mates has been released and New Mexico’s own Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is on it.

At this point, it is unclear who Biden is considering except that his running mate will be a woman. Gov. Lujan Grisha ranks at number 10 on a CNN list. The analysis cites Lujan Grisham’s political experience in the state House and names her as one of the highest-ranking Latina elected officials in the country.

The governor also represents the southwest which is a rapidly growing area. The top consideration on the list is senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

