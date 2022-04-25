NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A plan for cloud seeding in drought-stricken southeastern New Mexico has been given the go ahead. The Interstate Stream Commission approved the plan by the company Seeding Operations and Atmospheric Research based in Texas.

The seeding involves airplanes injecting silver iodide into certain clouds. It then leads to crystal formation which could lead to rainfall.

The counties affected would be Chavez, Curry, De Baca, Lea, Quay, and Roosevelt which are suffering extreme and exceptional drought. Environmentalists have expressed concerns about cloud seeding saying the effects on the ecosystem are unknown.