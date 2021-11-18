Clean energy advocates want more aggressive standards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council wants the state to enact more aggressive clean car standards. The council and the mayor’s office have already enacted the Climate Action Plan looking to shift city vehicles to electric hybrid and low-emission fuels.

Now, they want the state to follow suit. “Climate change is greatly impacting New Mexico and the southwest. With drought and we’re seeing longer, more intense wildfire seasons, as well as record heat waves affecting New Mexico’s families,” said Celerah Hewes, project manager of Moms Clean Air Force.

The advocates are calling on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and all elected officials to support more aggressive regulations even going farther than federally required.

