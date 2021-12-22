City’s draft Clean Car rules open to public comment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials are proposing new rules aimed at curbing emissions in Albuquerque. If approved, the city would adopt the same high standards currently impose In California requiring dealerships to sell low or zero-emission vehicles starting with model year 2026.

The city’s Environmental Health Department says sit would improve air quality by reducing greenhouse gases and other harmful particles. “We have high levels of ozone pollution locally and reducing this pollution is one of the city’s priorities,” said Mara Elana Burstein, deputy director of the department.

The proposed rules are posted on the city’s website and officials will be taking public input on the rule through January 10. From there, it would go to Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board for approval. The New Mexico Environment Department is developing a similar rule.

The city says comments can be sent to the Air Quality Regulation Development Coordinator, Ken Miller at kjmiller@cabq.gov. For more information, visit cabq.gov/airquality/regulation-development/clean-cars-i-regulation-documents.