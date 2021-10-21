City unveils mobile air quality monitoring trailer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city unveiled a new mobile trailer that will monitor Albuquerque’s air quality. For now, the $750,000 trailer will sit in the San Jose neighborhood in the South Valley. The area is semi-industrial and neighbors there have complained about the air quality.

Over the next year, the mobile unit will collect air samples to see if they comply with EPA standards. “This trailer can be parked in different neighborhoods, to collect air quality data, so that we can better understand the specific exposures in these neighborhoods,” said Mara Elana Burstein, deputy director of Environmental Health.

After the assessment, city officials will decide where its next stop will be.