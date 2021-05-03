City to modify rules for parking permits for ‘attractive areas’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, city councilors tightened the rules for a neighborhood to require parking permits. It comes after neighbors near the Rio Grande Nature Center applied – and were approved – to require on-street permits, preventing people who don’t live there, from parking there.

They followed all of the proper procedures, but other community members argued it restricted public access to a popular area of the Bosque. Councilor Isaac Benton agreed there should be a change in the way those requests get processed. “In other places near attractive areas, whether it’s commerce or a park or open space, it’s more complex and you have to look at it on a broader scale,” said Councilor Benton.

Monday night, councilors directed the city to come up with new guidelines to consider the broader community impact when deciding whether to approve a new permit zone.

