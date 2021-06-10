ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials and community members broke ground on Los Altos Park Phase 1 Thursday morning. Phase 1 construction is expected to start in fall 2021. The city expects to finish the project in the summer of 2022.

“Los Altos is gong to return to becoming an incredibly attractive venue for tournaments across the region and cementing Albuquerque’s place and reputation as a year-round destination for outdoor sports and recreation,” said Dave Simon, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Phase 1 improvements include:

Demolition and reconstruction of the softball fields

Construction of 5 new softball fields with 300’ outfield fences with up 150 spectators per field

Construction of a new Restroom and Community Building with concessions, multipurpose meeting rooms to support regional softball tournaments and community events

New and improved vehicle access within the park and new parking around the perimeter of the complex to avoid pedestrian conflicts

Construction of a pedestrian “spine” or promenade running through the middle of the complex with seating, shade and food truck parking for regional tournaments and community events.

Phase 2 will add other improvements, including:

Construction of a signature BMX Pump Track Facility, suitable for hosting regional and national competitions, on NM Department of Transportation-owned property at Easterday Drive NE.

Construction of a new dog park in southeast corner/south side of the park

Construction of a 20 new horseshoe court capable of hosting regional tournaments

Construction of a new playground to replace the current one

Continuation of the Phase 1 pedestrian spine connecting the softball complex to the pool, skate park, horseshoe complex, dog park and BMC pump track

Continuation of improved vehicle access loop to new primary signalized park entrance and Lomas Blvd. NE and Easterday Dr. NE

Additional parking construction to support all of the above improvements and provide overflow parking for large softball tournaments and community events.

In the 2019 plan, city officials said the Los Altos Park upgrades are an attempt to draw more sports tourism to Albuquerque. The original plan included a new BMX pump track, sprucing up the four softball fields, and building a fifth to host regional softball tournaments. The master plan also included adding a security facility for police and more fencing.

Over the past several years, Los Altos has become a popular place for homeless people to stay and served as the scene of many crimes. City Councilor Diane Gibson says the new budget includes $300,000 for park security. “I was able to fund in this general fund budget… 2 full-time security positions that are dedicated solely to this park. They’ll have quick access to all areas of the park by an electric golf cart,” Gibson said.

Following the demolition, the city will recycle all the materials they can including sod, that will go to local composting programs.