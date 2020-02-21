City thanks legislature for $63 million in funding

Politics - Government

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is thanking the state legislation for helping fight crime.

Albuquerque city leaders say during the 2020 session, the state allocated more than $60 million into projects that will address violent crime, the growing homeless problem and infrastructure needs.

Leaders admit the city did not get everything it asked for this session, specifically additional funding for the proposed Gateway homeless shelter, but promised they will be back at the Roundhouse next year to ask again for funding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞