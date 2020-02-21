City thanks legislature for $63 million in funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is thanking the state legislation for helping fight crime.

Albuquerque city leaders say during the 2020 session, the state allocated more than $60 million into projects that will address violent crime, the growing homeless problem and infrastructure needs.

Leaders admit the city did not get everything it asked for this session, specifically additional funding for the proposed Gateway homeless shelter, but promised they will be back at the Roundhouse next year to ask again for funding.