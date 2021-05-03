City seeks community input on Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor will call for more input on the Gateway Center. The city has already said the old Lovelace Medical Center on Gibson will become home to the new 24-hour homeless shelter. Some neighbors are protesting the decision.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Councilor Pat Davis is asking they be given the opportunity to have their voice heard. He is asking for at least two community input sessions. He’s also calling for an agreement that would include establishing overnight capacity limits and security protocols. Councilors approved this at Monday’s meeting.