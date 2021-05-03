City seeks community input on Gateway Center

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is easy to see why racing legend, Bobby Unser, had so much success on the track when talking to his younger brother Al Unser Sr. "When Bobby did things, he did it one way," said Al. "It was all the way or nothing. He used to tell me, Al, you can't do things halfway in a race car. You have to go for it. Bobby really believed in that."

Bobby died of natural causes at his home in Albuquerque on Sunday. The three-time Indy 500 champion was known for being outspoken and his colorful personality. Bobby was just one of two drivers to win the Indy 500 in three different decades, 1968, 1975, and 1981. He was also just one of ten drivers to win the Indy 500 three times. His brother Al won the race four times.