City releases draft operation plan for Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has revealed how it plans will operate its 24/7 homeless shelter but there are still a lot of unanswered questions. The operation plan for the Gateway Center at Gibson Health Hub does not say how many people will be allowed to stay at the shelter or how many beds there will be.

KRQE News 13 spoke with city officials who say they still don’t have an answer. People referred by police, first responders and hospitals will be admitted around the clock. Those from other organizations will be accepted from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. The plan says there will be 24/7 security but it relies on the expansion of the Albuquerque Police Department substation at Kathryn and Louisiana. It does not allocate more officers to the area.

The president of the Siesta Hills Neighborhood Association says that’s a problem. “To us says that they’re not planning on adding any kind of resources for security and that concerns us because we already have a police force here in zone six that is maxed out. They don’t have enough officers and they have trouble responding to the number of calls we have already and we foresee there are going to be a lot more calls once this place comes in,” said Rachel Conger Baca, president of the association.

There will be a shuttle to take people to and from the shelter but it’s not clear where they will be dropped off when they leave. This is a developing story.