City receives grant to install smart technology throughout buildings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The city is putting in a system that will allow it to control heaters, air conditioners and lights at its buildings around town — all from one place. It’s called a balance resource acquisition and information network (BRAIN). So, if someone leaves the heat on at night at a city building they can turn it off from city hall.

“With the smart technologies, we can monitor every set point and every room temperature. So, if we can manage it through that command center, that will save manpower, that will save transportation from getting the technician outside, gas, emissions. Everything will be a big benefit. We are saving gas, transportation, manpower and liability,” said the City of Albuquerque’s Energy & Sustainability Manager, Saif Ismail.

So far, the city has 60 buildings ready to be connected with an additional 50 in the process of being looked at and upgraded. The BRAIN center will be at city hall staffed at all times. In total, the project cost comes out to $580,000. A state grant of $300,000 covers part of it. The rest comes from city bonds. The city hopes this project could cut down energy consumption at some of its buildings by anywhere from 40% to 60%.

“It means that we have a vision and we have a road map and we are heading to the right track and I am proud of it,” said Ismail.

The BRAIN technology will be able to manage the city’s electric vehicle charging stations. They hope to have the brain technology project done by next June.