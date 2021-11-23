City proposing evaluation, redesign of ABQ Ride bus routes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is a step closer to redesigning its bus routes. The Transit and Finances Department is requesting proposals to hire a company to examine and possibly update the existing ABQ Ride routes.
The city council approved a free bus fare pilot program earlier this year as a way to boost ridership but riders say the city needs to make buses more accessible by changing run times. If a contract is awarded, it would be for around $575,000.