ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Joint Air Quality Program is petitioning the Air Quality Control Board to adopt California’s Clean Cars Rule. The rules would tighten up emissions standards for cars sold in the 2026 year and beyond and require dealers to sell a certain percentage of low and no emissions vehicles.

“We’re requesting the Clean Cars Rule in step with the Keller Administration’s agenda to make Albuquerque more sustainable,” said Environmental Health Deputy Director, Mara Elana Burstein said in a news release from the city. “This rule will be an important tool to mitigate the effects of climate change, reduce air pollution, and improve the health of all our residents.”

The city petitioned the Air Quality Control Board which serves the city and county to hear their proposal next month. The city is also working with the state as the state looks to adopt the new standards. According to the same news release, the Clean Cars Rule’s emission standards will improve air quality by reducing ground-level ozone and emissions of greenhouse gases and particulate matter. the news release states that the transportation sector is the second-largest source of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions in the state and a major source of ozone-forming pollutants.