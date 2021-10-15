City pays out more than $2.5M in settlement cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Documents reveal what the city paid in settlements like $40,000 for a soccer injury and hundreds of thousands for a crash caused by a bus driver’s bad parking job. The City of Albuquerque made payouts in the first six months of the year, covering the spectrum from bizarre to tragic.
The city settled more than 20 cases. One involved a couple that got caught in the middle of a police search and a man being wrongfully tased. The settlement for that was $75,000, according to city documents.
The settlements cover everything from sidewalk falls to a $40,000 payout for a soccer injury at a community center to $275,000 for a deadly motorcycle crash at Louisiana and Comanche where an eight-foot residential wall blocked the view around a corner. The argument, the illegally high wall had been there for decades and the city should’ve noticed it.
The most high-profile of the cases, the death of 12-year-old Eliza Almuina who was hit and killed crossing a street next to Cleveland Middle School. The city quickly improved the crosswalk where it happened. The amount paid was $650,000.
The total amount paid out over the first six months was a little more than $2.5 million. The most common payouts are from crashes involving city buses and police cars.