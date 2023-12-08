SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe says the audit for fiscal year 2022 has been sent to the state auditor. The city has a history of being late with audits but says that the latest submission, and the audit completed earlier this year, is a step in the right direction.

“Two down, one to go,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a press release. “Finance Director Emily Oster and her team are doing outstanding work. They deserve our appreciation and recognition. It’s hard work with added pressure, and they continue to deliver results.”

To get the city up to speed with mandated audits, Santa Fe recently invested in software upgrades and finance personnel. The audits are sent to the state auditor who reviews the finance documents then releases them as public records.