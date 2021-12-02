City of Santa Fe proposing hiring and retention bonuses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is proposing employee hiring and retention bonuses. The city manager is asking for current employees to get a $2,000 retention bonus. New employees would get $1,000.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Old Town says goodbye to iconic holiday tradition
- New Mexico: Family remembers Ruidoso teacher killed in drunk driving crash; boyfriend charged
- Business: Dion’s to open sister restaurant in northeast Albuquerque
- KRQE En Español: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 1 de Dicembre 2021
City council will determine the proposal next Wednesday. They’re looking to hire about 200 people for various positions from cops to lifeguards. The city says it would cost around $2.4 million.
The city is holding a rapid-fire event in Santa Fe at the Genoveva Chavez Center on December 11. They say to bring proof of education, your driver’s license and vaccine card.