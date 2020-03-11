City of Santa Fe presents plans for arroyo crossing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – At a public meeting on Tuesday night, the city of Santa Fe outlined its plans for a new arroyo crossing to a crowd that’s giving the idea of mixed reviews.

“I wouldn’t say that the city was poorly planned, it was just planned over a long period of time so because of that we have a lot of challenges on how we distribute traffic throughout the city,” said John Romero with the City of Santa Fe.

KRQE News 13 reported last month about the proposal to build a new road over the Chamiso Arroyo to alleviate traffic congestion and create a more direct route between Rodeo Road and Cerrillos but neighbors are split on the idea.

Some expressed concerns about bringing noise and pollution into their neighborhood.

“I’m on supplementary oxygen and therefore I deliberately purchased a place that was away from too much traffic, and because of that, we would have to move,” said neighbor Evelyn Henson.

City officials said they heard useful feedback from the public and hope to address many of their concerns at the next meeting.

