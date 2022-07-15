SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe presented its plan for the midtown campus. The city says some of it would be transformed into housing, which includes townhouses and apartments.
They expect there will be an estimated 1,100 homes. About a quarter of that will be affordable housing. They plan to parcel out the land and sell it to developers. The city’s governing body still needs to vote on the final plan.