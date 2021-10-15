City of Santa Fe moving forward on some infrastructure projects

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is moving forward with some major projects. The first project would rebuild the Bicentennial Pool after it shut down last year because of major leaks. The expected cost for that is $2.3 million.
The second, would expand the airport terminal and parking lot at a cost of $21.5 million which would take a year. The third, would renovate the train depot at the Rail Yards which would be complete by July.