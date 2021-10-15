City of Santa Fe moving forward on some infrastructure projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents are battling it out in the school pick-up line. While that may not be surprising, the problem is especially bad at one Albuquerque elementary school and they blame the way the street is set up. People are making illegal left-hand turns in and out of Helen Cordero Elementary blocking traffic and even causing other cars to drive on the wrong side of the road to get through.

One parent is so frustrated with the situation, he started getting video of it. “It's come to the point where I've seen parents argue and fight over this, I've seen kids crossing the street where they've almost been hit, I've seen almost head-on collisions with this,” he says. “I really feel it's something we need to do as a safety protocol, make sure that our kids have a safe place to go to school.”