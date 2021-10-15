City of Santa Fe moving forward on some infrastructure projects

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is moving forward with some major projects. The first project would rebuild the Bicentennial Pool after it shut down last year because of major leaks. The expected cost for that is $2.3 million.

Story continues below

The second, would expand the airport terminal and parking lot at a cost of $21.5 million which would take a year. The third, would renovate the train depot at the Rail Yards which would be complete by July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES