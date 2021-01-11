City of Santa Fe looks at new approach to cultural committee proposal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking at a new approach on how to address its history after the Santa Fe Plaza obelisk was torn down. A resolution to change the proposed Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth Committee, or CHART Committee will be discussed Monday night at the Public Works and Utilities Committee meeting.

This comes after Mayor Alan Webber’s original proposal for a 22 member committee but some criticized the proposal saying it was too complicated and the mayor had too much power choosing who was on the commission. Councilors say the new format will host listening sessions with residents. The resolution could happen before the full city council Wednesday night.

