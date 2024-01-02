ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the city of Albuquerque welcomed its 26th city council, with three new faces and one returning councilor.

The new councilors who took the oath are Joaquin Baca, Nicole Rogers and Daniel Champine, with Brook Bassan returning for a second term. Only half the full council was on the ballot in 2023.

Baca will take over District two which covers downtown, Old Town, and the University of New Mexico, previously held by Isacc Benton. In District Six, which covers parts of UNM and the International District, Rogers will take over for Pat Davis. In District 8, which covers the far Northeast Heights and the Foothills, Champine is taking over for Trudy Jones.

“I spent a lot of time listening to folks on the campaign. And so that’s a big part of continuing like we have to listen to hear what’s needed what’s where and who we can help most,” said Baca.

“My goals are to align the city’s priorities with that of the community. And what that means is District Six, we have to work on homelessness, we have to work on crime,” said Rogers

“I’m excited to lend my position to it my vision, my stance, I guess, to kind of help guide it and maybe give it a different view that they haven’t seen yet,” said Champine.

And with the new council stepping in, there are a number of issues they say they are going to focus on like the crime and homelessness problems in the city.

“I think that you know, rather than us always creating new legislation and always bringing in new opportunities, let’s really get back to fundamentals,” said Bassan

“There’s a lot of people out there that need help, and the city has a lot of services, we need to get them to those services, the ACS program is working very well. But we also need to hold people accountable for the ones that want to commit the crimes and still stay homeless,” said Champine.

The first city council meeting of the year is Monday.