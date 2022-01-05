City of Albuquerque to hold community conversations for burial site at 4H Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is seeking public input on a park that served as a burial site for students from the Albuquerque Indian School. There will be four community conversations with people who have a connection with the old Albuquerque Indian School.

In a news release, the City is inviting the public to share stories about family members, neighbors, teachers, staff, and loved ones who were part of the school. Since June of 2021, the City has been looking for input from Pueblos, tribes, and community stakeholders on how to treat the burial site as a sacred space within a park.

This follows the disappearance of a plaque that indicated where students are believed to be buried. The City of Albuquerque reports that it consulted with leaders and representatives of Pueblos and Tribal Nations to determine the future of the burial site and in response to requests from stakeholders, the City conducted a non-invasive archeological investigation using ground-penetrating radar.

The City reports that the results will be shared first with the Pueblos and Tribal Nations and then will be released to the general public. Since the initial meeting, the City, Tribal government representatives, and native stakeholders are continuing to search for historical information and will be holding community conversations to find out more.

The City will hold four sessions titled “Untold Truths: Community Conversations About the Impacts of the Albuquerque Indian School” on the following dates:

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Los Duranes Community Center

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. virtual

Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. virtual

Friday, January 14, 2022 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. virtual

Registration is required for the events and can be done online. Community members who would like to provide input but cannot attend sessions can email the City of Albuquerque’s Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@cabq.gov.

All information from the first meeting as well as an action plan is available at cabq.gov/4hpark.