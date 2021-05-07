City of Albuquerque to announce new street lights for International District

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has put together a food quality survey to determine what students think about the 40 million breakfasts and 56 million lunches served in state school cafeterias each year. The online survey will run through May and takes only five minutes to complete.

According to a press release from NMPED, fliers will be sent home in English and Spanish asking family members for their help in administering the survey to younger students. "School meals have come a long way in the last decade with more locally sourced, fresh food and real care about meeting nutrition standards. Now we're asking students to give us some feedback on what they like or don't so we can continue improving," said Michael Chavez, director of the NMPED's School Success and Wellness Bureau in a statement.