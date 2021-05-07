City of Albuquerque to announce new street lights for International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, the City of Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development, community members, and energy company Dalkia will be announcing the installation of 150 new street lights in International District neighborhoods at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7. KRQE News 13 will stream the announcement live on this page.
A street light project kicked off in February in southwest Albuquerque in an effort to illuminate many dark streets. Last year, some areas of the International District received solar street lights to make roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.