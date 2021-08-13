City of Albuquerque recognizes two residents for contributions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is recognizing two men for their going above and beyond in their jobs. Phil Davis is a Solid Waste driver. He noticed that truck had been caught on a mattress on the road. That truck caught fire and Davis was able to block traffic with his vehicle before helping put out the fire.
Story continues below
- Trending: PNM disconnections to begin August 16 for customers with unpaid bills
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 12 de Agosto 2021
- Crime: FBI offers $5,000 reward for arrest of serial bank robber
- Health: State’s top doctor, hospital association address nursing shortage
Mayor Tim Keller also recognized Ken Zeigler for his efforts in creating a city-wide COVID-19 dashboard. Ziegler works for the city as a senior health scientist and won a national award for his work.