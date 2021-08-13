City of Albuquerque recognizes two residents for contributions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is recognizing two men for their going above and beyond in their jobs. Phil Davis is a Solid Waste driver. He noticed that truck had been caught on a mattress on the road. That truck caught fire and Davis was able to block traffic with his vehicle before helping put out the fire.

Mayor Tim Keller also recognized Ken Zeigler for his efforts in creating a city-wide COVID-19 dashboard. Ziegler works for the city as a senior health scientist and won a national award for his work.

