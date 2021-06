ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is planning to invest $1 million into the city’s Black community. Following the death of George Floyd, last May the City proposed more funding for Black-owned businesses.

The $1 million proposal has been approved by the city council. The City says it’s working closely with the Black business community and other partners to announce the official plan during the Juneteenth Festival.