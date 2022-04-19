ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is keeping a law meant to make sure workers on city projects are making fair wages.

Trade workers and union leaders packed the council chambers Monday, pleading with the council to keep the ordinance passed in December.

The ordinance requires contractors to have labor agreements in place if they are working on city projects worth more than $10 million. When the new council took over this year, some councilors tried to get rid of the requirement.

At Monday nights meeting, they did not have the numbers to override a veto from the mayor, which means the labor agreements will stand.