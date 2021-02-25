City of Albuquerque giving residents chance to pay off forwarded parking fines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will be giving people one last chance to pay off past due parking fines. The Albuquerque Journal reports tickets have forwarded for about a year in the effort to take some of the burdens of the judicial system during the pandemic.

The moratorium is ending so the City is letting offenders pay their original fines throughout the month of March with no late fees. Typically late fees start 11 days after tickets are issued.

Citations can be paid online by visiting cabq.gov.