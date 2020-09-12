City of Albuquerque accepts nearly $10M in grant funding for more police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week the Albuquerque city council voted to accept almost $10 million in federal funds to hire 40 more police officers. Some councilors were concerned the grant would require the city to take a harder line on illegal immigration. The grant allows the feds to make sure officer-applicants are legally allowed to work in the U.S. The mayor’s office insists the grant rules do not conflict with the city’s immigrant-friendly resolution prohibiting the collection of information regarding immigration status.

