City of Albuquerque accepts nearly $10M in grant funding for more police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An independent commission is suggesting that three district court judges not be retained. The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission gave low marks to Bernalillo County District Judges Jacqueline Flores and Christina Argyres. They ranked especially low in fairness and impartiality, legal reasoning, and being courteous. Though the commission offered these evaluations, it's ultimately up to voters to decide if they stay in office.

"There have been times in the past where the commission has voted not 'do not retain' and the voters, who are the ultimate decision-maker regarding judges in New Mexico, have decided to give them another chance. When they get re-elected, the commission is very happy to continue to improve their performance," said Denis Torres, chair of JPEC.