City of Alamogordo asking public to report vandalism

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo is asking for people to report acts of vandalism in city parks and buildings. The city says regular damage happens to public restrooms and at their skate park. It includes tagging and litter having to be cleaned up weekly. They say the newly reseeded park was destroyed.

The city says if you see someone vandalizing parks or facilities, report it to the Alamogordo Police Department. The city also says to make a request for graffiti removal at a personal or business property, visit alamogordo.nm.us/requesttracker.aspx?fbclid=IwAR3BW_qkJS4pVJMBZOZe6_IXcWYRjo5uR_rsRhLzgyTMNUkKwtJ4QYIsOQ4.

