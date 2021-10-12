City invests nearly $800K into making parks safer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials say they’re still working to make Albuquerque’s parks safer. The city is investing nearly $200,000 to improve lighting at 17 parks. That’s on top of the $500,000 already put in at parks last year.
The city says they’ll focus on putting lights in dark corners near walking paths and athletic fields and in parking lots. They hope to have all the lights installed by next June. According to a news release from the city, the following parks and recreation facilities have had new lighting installed, or will see new lighting:
- Mariposa Basin Park
- Silvertree Park
- West Bluff Park
- Paradise Skies Park
- Ouray Dog Park
- Montano Open Space
- Barstow Park
- Sundoro South Park
- North Domingo Baca Park (and Dog Park)
- Singing Arrow Park
- Cibola Skatepark
- Wilson Park/Pool
- Robinson Park
- Los Altos Skatepark
- New Mexico Veterans Memorial
- Ventana Ranch Park
- El Dorado Park