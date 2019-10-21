City hopes to develop UNM’s south campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is eyeing one part of town they think could bring in a lot of business and are asking for the University of New Mexico’s help in getting it done.

Along I-25 just north of Gibson is UNM’s South Campus. It doesn’t have much to offer outside of Isotopes Stadium, a tech park and some student living. “There’s nothing much to do here,” said UNM student Ernesto Godina.

To change that, Albuquerque city councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis want to bring these deserted lots back to life. “The city would get some good development in the area that would help revitalize in the area more than anything,” said Councilor Benton.

According to Councilor Benton, the mayor is proposing a so-called tax increment development district with UNM’s Lobo Development. That means future tax revenues from the stores or buildings that could be going up will help pay back the costs to build them. This would be the first economic development partnership between the City of Albuquerque and UNM. However, it is not the first talk of development in the area.

Back in 2012, the Board of Regents signed off on a master plan for the South Campus, showing stores, restaurants and coffee shops. All things to bring in business, but that never happened.

“It would be good for tourists but also give a space for people to interact with each other,” said UNM student Emma Hotz.

People in the area hope this next go-around will finally fill that need.

“Just more restaurants,” said Godina. “Just more places to go that are campus friendly.”

UNM told KRQE News 13 since it’s a weekend, they couldn’t find anyone to explain why those plans from 2012 never panned out and their reaction to this partnership.

These plans aren’t set in stone, but city councilors will begin discussing them at Monday’s meeting.