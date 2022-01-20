City halts plans to implement employee COVID vaccine mandate

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has pumped the brakes on implementing a vaccine mandate following this month’s Supreme Court decision. The city had been preparing to comply with the Biden administration’s rules requiring employees to provide their vaccine status and test for COVID-19 regularly if they are unvaccinated.

Story continues below

The justice ruled OSHA cannot impose that requirement. The city says it will continue to follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines and strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated but will not make it a requirement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES