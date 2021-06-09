City, DOJ rejects sanctions against APD union over crime campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like the Albuquerque Police Union will not be penalized for a recent media campaign that criticized the court-ordered reform at the Albuquerque Police Department. That $70,000 campaign included billboards calling for an end to the Department of Justice oversight and blamed DOJ reforms for a rise in crime.

Police reform groups said the police union should be held in contempt because the union signed on to the court-ordered reforms. In a hearing Wednesday in federal court, the city called the campaign ineffective and said sanctions against the union would be an unnecessary distraction. The DOJ did not have a problem with the campaign either saying they respected the union’s right to free speech.

The DOJ settlement agreement was reached after the Department of Justice found a pattern of excessive force within APD.

