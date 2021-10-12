City, county leaders discuss options to help house homeless in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, city and county leaders met to discuss the controversial new Gateway Center and other efforts to provide the Albuquerque metro’s homeless with housing opportunities. Neighbors near Phil Chacon Park just off of Southern and Pennsylvania in the southeast heights say there’s a big homeless problem.

Bernalillo County says some of these people qualify for emergency housing but there’s nowhere to put them. City officials say people are coming from smaller towns to Albuquerque because they don’t have services where they are.

They want to ask the legislature for money to help solve the city’s homeless housing shortage. Right now, the city is waiting for permission to turn the old Lovelace hospital into its long-awaited Gateway Center.

The overnight shelter would accommodate up to 100 individuals and 25 families there once it’s up and running.