ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week Albuquerque City Councilors sent a resolution to the mayor’s desk that would set a policy that no city employees would be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

There was never a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees and the city council wanted to make sure there won’t be one in the future. The mayor vetoed the proposal. At Monday nights meeting city councilors attempted to override it. The attempt failed on a five to four vote.