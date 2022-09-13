ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are still weighing whether to increase funding to maintain art across the city. One city councilor says there could be another way to find the funding.

Right now, there are more than 1,400 works of art in the city of Albuquerque. More than half of those are outdoors and have been exposed to the elements for three decades, and they need a facelift. City law requires every bond issue to spend one percent on the arts. Monday at the finance and government committee meeting, councilors discussed a proposal to increase that to 1.5%