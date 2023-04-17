ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque city councilors are expected to vote on whether to establish limits on short-term rentals. Under the resolution sponsored by councilors Isaac Benton and Tammy Fiebelkorn, there could be no more than 1,200 short-term rental permits issued throughout the city.

Officials say there are around 600 right now. Supporters say the cap would make more long-term, affordable housing available. But local short-term rental owners say it will hurt their business.