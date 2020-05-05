City councilors strike down proposal to give mayor more public health authority; Arts & Culture Recovery receives grant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors struck down a proposal to let the mayor direct Albuquerque’s public health orders instead of the governor, at least for now. The resolution, sponsored by Councilors Brook Bassan and Don Harris, argued Albuquerque occupies a unique position, as New Mexico’s only major metro area and the state’s hub for economic and cultural activity.

It says, therefore, it should be up to local officials to decide what’s best for the public and local businesses. The resolution reiterated the argument we have heard from small business advocated that the governor’s public health order disproportionately hurts small businesses, by funneling shoppers to big box stores.

A motion to take immediate action for the proposal failed Monday night five to four but has been placed on the back on the agenda for the May 18 meeting.

However, the city council received funding from the urban enhancement trust fund program to go towards the city’s Arts and Culture Recovery. The $306,000 grant will go towards organizations that promote an artistic community and projects that enhance the urban environment and culture.

Mayor Tim Keller and the Urban Enhancement Committee created the Recovery Fund program in a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources