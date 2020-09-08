City Councilors purchase computers for APD’s Crimes Against Children Unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department‘s Crimes Against Children Unit is receiving funding for a much-needed technology upgrade. On Tuesday, city councilors announced they’re each contributing $1,500 so the unit can buy some new computers.

The unit has gotten busier over the years, growing from two officers to nine. The department says the technology will be a big help during investigations.

“They are going to be better equipped to handle complex investigations at the scene. They are going to be better equipped to generate documents at the scene,” said Commander Joseph Burke.

The money came from each city councilor’s public set aside funding.

