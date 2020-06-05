City councilors propose ordinance to prevent price-gouging during emergencies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque city councilors are concerned about price-gouging during emergencies, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, and are proposing a new ordinance to prevent it. Councilor Lan Sena, who is co-sponsoring the ordinance with Councilor Isaac Benton, said the state of New Mexico doesn’t have any specific price-gouging statute and hopes this potential city law could help.

“It’s to really emphasize those that are taking advantage of the system of a crisis,” Councilor Sena said. “They have the goods, it was bought at market value and the crisis hits then and they decide well we want to make a profit and increase it by 50% just to make a profit, that’s when the city and this proposed ordinance can actually step in.”

If passed, the ordinance would make it unlawful for sellers to up the prices of goods like food, medicine, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products more than 20% during a local, state, or federal emergency. The ordinance would only be in effect during an emergency. However, it does take into account different factors like changes in the supply chain.

Councilor Sena said she’s heard of price-gouging during this pandemic, and with the threat of a second COVID-19 wave and other infectious diseases over time, an ordinance like this is needed. “I’ve heard second-hand accounts of instances of price-gouging and right now, the community, there’s no way, there’s no infrastructure to give us a way of receiving these reports but also a way for us to address these reports,” she said.

The councilor said they are still looking into how citizens would report price-gouging claims under this ordinance but the city attorney would oversee them. She also said they are still looking into which city department would enforce the ordinance but did mention the environmental health department as a potential option.

The penalty for not complying with the ordinance, if approved, could range from a warning to a $500 fine. The ordinance will be heard by the council on June 15, 2020. The full anti-price gouging ordinance is available on the city’s website.

