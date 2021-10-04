City Councilors pledge resources to honor children buried at park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors are also expected to pledge resources to honor the Native American children buried at an Albuquerque park. 4H Park served as a cemetery for the former Albuqureque Indian Boarding School students.

The school sought to assimilate Indigenous youth from 1882 to 1933. Monday night, city councilors are voting on a resolution that includes a pledge to finding out all they can about the burial site and pledging resources for ways to honor the children.