City councilors consider ‘community benefit agreement’ for soccer stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors are meeting Monday night and on the agenda is an item requiring the city to enter into an agreement with neighborhoods impacted by the construction of a new soccer stadium.

Related coverage

According to the resolution, the ‘community benefit agreement’ would be between the city, New Mexico United and representatives from neighborhoods adjacent to the proposed stadium when a location is picked. An amendment to the proposal says the agreement would need to be signed before a lease agreement is signed.

The agreement would address transportation, traffic, affordable housing, jobs and make sure the stadium provides services like after-school soccer programs. This is a developing story.