City councilors consider ‘community benefit agreement’ for soccer stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque City Councilors are meeting Monday night and on the agenda is an item requiring the city to enter into an agreement with neighborhoods impacted by the construction of a new soccer stadium.

According to the resolution, the ‘community benefit agreement’ would be between the city, New Mexico United and representatives from neighborhoods adjacent to the proposed stadium when a location is picked. An amendment to the proposal says the agreement would need to be signed before a lease agreement is signed.

The agreement would address transportation, traffic, affordable housing, jobs and make sure the stadium provides services like after-school soccer programs. This is a developing story.

