City councilors approve leasing Sunport land to Amazon for cargo facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors have signed off on leasing land at the Albuquerque International Sunport to Amazon for a cargo facility. The five-acre plot is southwest of the main terminal near cargo operations for other companies.

The lease runs for at least ten years with the option to expand it up to 25 years. Right now, the land is undeveloped and Amazon will be responsible for building the 30,000 square foot facility.

“We are completely out of space in our existing cargo facility and our existing cargo apron. So for this project and other future projects as the airport and our city grows, we will be required to continue to build out our facilities,” said Nyika Allen, director of the Sunport. “We could have had to build the rebuilding ourselves so we’re actually quite happy that someone else will be building the building.”

The cargo facility will support operations at Amazon’s warehouse on the westside.