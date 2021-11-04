City councilors accept recommendations for revitalizing Menaul east of I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors accepted recommendations on how to revitalize a busy Albuquerque corridor that has been plagued with problems. “It would benefit the area, hopefully, encourage existing business owners not to move out. We heard from a lot of hotel owners they’re just having nonstop crime issues,” said Jackie Fishman of Consensus Planning.

The study looks at Menaul just east of I-25 and surrounding neighborhoods. It examines why long-standing businesses like the Range Cafe have abandoned the area in recent years and what it will take to bring businesses back.

Wednesday night’s resolution will prioritize properties along that stretch for metro redevelopment funds. The study also recommends improvements like better lighting, cameras, trail upgrades, and a police substation.