City councilors accept recommendations for revitalizing Menaul east of I-25

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors accepted recommendations on how to revitalize a busy Albuquerque corridor that has been plagued with problems. “It would benefit the area, hopefully, encourage existing business owners not to move out. We heard from a lot of hotel owners they’re just having nonstop crime issues,” said Jackie Fishman of Consensus Planning.

Story Continues Below

The study looks at Menaul just east of I-25 and surrounding neighborhoods. It examines why long-standing businesses like the Range Cafe have abandoned the area in recent years and what it will take to bring businesses back.

Wednesday night’s resolution will prioritize properties along that stretch for metro redevelopment funds. The study also recommends improvements like better lighting, cameras, trail upgrades, and a police substation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES