City councilor wants more time for public input on proposed shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor wants to give the community more time to weigh in on putting the city’s new homeless shelter in the International District. The mayor has announced plans to convert the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson into the facility known as the Gateway Center.

The city did call for community input back in December but in a new proposal, Councilor Pat Davis says the immediate surrounding neighborhoods and businesses should have more opportunities to ask questions, raise concerns and get updates. That resolution is set to be introduced soon in city council.